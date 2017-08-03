Summer of the arts camp 2017

Since the mid 90’s those at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation have hosted summer camps and this year’s no different.

The summer of the arts kicked off this week at the Harquail Theatre where kids are learning all things Cayman.

Marcia Muttoo from the CNCF said through the annual summer camps, kids and teenagers engage in traditional arts of music and dance.

“A productive camp one that really stimulates the mind of the participants and what distinguishes it from many of the other camps is that it’s multi-disciplinary performing arts and Caymanian traditional arts,” Mrs. Muttoo said.

Teen participants like Sophia McClung said she is having fun learning Caymanian dances and Mrs. Muttoo said the children and teens are also learning how to make traditional toys and thatching.

