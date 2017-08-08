C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Teen arrested for theft

August 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 15–year-old boy permanently injured in a car crash last month is now on police bail after being arrested for a series of offences connected to the theft of a motor vehicle.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) statement the teenage boy was the rider of motor cycle that crashed near Lighthouse Restaurant in Bodden Town.

It happened on 21 July and he spent a week at the Cayman Islands Hospital following the crash.

The North Side teen was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after being released from the hospital.

He is also charged with handling stolen property and driving without being qualified. He remains on police bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

