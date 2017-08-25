C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Teens walk off summer job, organizer say’s parents need to be more involved

August 24, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

11 out of 12 teenaged workers community activist Lincoln Robinson hired this summer walked off the job, he’s calling for parents to stress the importance of employment to their children.

For the past three years, Mr. Robinson has been creating partnerships with companies that will give high schoolers a few weeks of work over the summer holidays, but he says they stopped showing up this time.

“The parents are the ones who are responsible to drop them off because we give them a letter that the parents can sign, drop them off and see to that they stick it out, but if the parents don’t do it there is nothing we can do,” said Community Activist, Lincoln Robinson.

Mr Robinson says the programme is a success as long as at least one person makes it through.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: