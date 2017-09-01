Tennis: Wilkinson, Neveril and Fagan victorious in Round Five

It was another great tennis weekend at The Courts Tennis Centre at the Ritz-Carlton as they hosted this year’s 5th PWC Junior Tennis Tournament on 25th and 26th Aug 2017. The conditions were great for tennis with rain holding off and a slight breeze.

The players were very excited and energized as it was the first junior tournament after the summer holiday break.

Jake Fagan won the 10 and under division after winning a close battle against Albert Berksoy. Albert, a product of the Ritz-Carlton Junior Tennis Academy worked really hard in the 2nd set to even the match. Berksoy fell just short in the deciding tiebreak to the more experienced Jake. The final score was 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

It was a classic final in the 14 and under division. Number one seed Jakub Neveril defeated number two seed Alex Priestley 6-3, 6-3. Jakub had a walkover in the semifinals to reach the final while Alex survived a tight semifinal match against Willow Wilkinson, 7-6, 7-6. Despite Alex playing one more match than Jakub on the last day of the tournament this didn’t stop him from putting up a great performance in the final.

The final of the 18 and under division between Jade Wilkinson and Jake Booker was breath-catching. The match lasted for 2 hours as both players fought for every point. Jade emerged victorious 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in a match that will surely be in the books. There were great performances from all the participants making for a high-quality tournament. The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands and The Courts Tennis Centre at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman are looking forward to hosting the next PWC Junior tennis tournament at the end of September.

