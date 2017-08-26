C3 Pure Fibre
The Sports Guy plays Cricket

August 25, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Today it’s all about the wickets and the seamers.

That’s right The Sports Guy took hit shots at one of the Caribbean’s most popular sports.

Connor Patterson of Cayman Cricket showed The Sports Guy the cricket basics, while national team members gave out pointers on bowling.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

