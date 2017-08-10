The teachings of sustainability

Summer is a time for a break from school and studies, but eight local students took a break from their summer fun to learn about sustainability.

The Cayman branch of United World College put on a four day “short course” designed to teach teenagers about topics from economic to social and environmental sustainability, as well as, exploring Cayman’s environment and culture, the course was well received.

“And to go and visit these rural farms and seeing how they live has been such a great experience because you don’t really hear about that,” said Short course attendee, Simon Dignan.

“Sustainability now doesn’t mean just preserving our environment , it means making sure that my peers can operate in a way that makes sure Cayman can survive in the future,” said Short course attendee, Courtney Thomas.

For more information about United World College, https://www.facebook.com/UWCCaymanIslands, uwccaymanislands@gmail.com

