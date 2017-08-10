C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

The teachings of sustainability

August 9, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Summer is a time for a break from school and studies, but eight local students took a break from their summer fun to learn about sustainability.

The Cayman branch of United World College put on a four day “short course” designed to teach teenagers about topics from economic to social and environmental sustainability, as well as, exploring Cayman’s environment and culture, the course was well received.

“And to go and visit these rural farms and seeing how they live has been such a great experience because you don’t really hear about that,” said Short course attendee, Simon Dignan.

“Sustainability now doesn’t mean just preserving our environment , it means making sure that my peers can operate in a way that makes sure Cayman can survive in the future,” said Short course attendee, Courtney Thomas.

For more information about United World College, https://www.facebook.com/UWCCaymanIslands, uwccaymanislands@gmail.com

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: