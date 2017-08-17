Tourism awards for students

Thirty students from the School of Hospitality Studies were awarded for their accomplishments on Monday, graduating from the school’s certificate program.

Ministry Awards were handed out to top students of the class.

The celebration took place at The Wharf restaurant, where acting Minister of Education, Barbara Conolly and Chief Officer of Tourism, Stran Bodden expressed optimism about the number of Caymanians entering the tourism industry.

“Because nowadays you don’t really find Caymanians involved in the tourism industry in Cayman and that’s really sad, so I would hope that a lot more Caymanians would be involved inside tourism, because when tourists come here, they want to see Caymanians,” said Awards recipient, Natina Bush.

Graduate Ms. Natina Bush wants to get involved in the culinary side of the industry by being a pastry chef.

