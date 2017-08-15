Tourists speak on consequences of thefts on beaches

No arrests have been made in the theft of a visitor’s bag last week at Tiki Beach, but it was a story that gathered a lot of social media chatter as you just heard, today we spoke to tourists enjoying Seven Mile Beach to get their thoughts on the incident, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

For tourists coming to Cayman, a popular feature all visitors are drawn to is the water.

“I like it here because I mean the water here is clearer than usual water,” said tourist Aiden Adams-Ford.

“The clear water, the city in general,” said visitor, Asia Adams.

While others speak about Cayman’s hospitality.

“I had some people help me out at the grocery store today, like they gave me a ride , it’s different , it’s different than at home, people don’t really, they’re not nice like that,” said Andrew Thayne, visitor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

But when it comes to theft, it leaves a bad taste in the mouths of visitors.

“If someone stole my bags, I probably wouldn’t want to come back to the Cayman Islands, you know what I mean? Cause I’d probably have my money and my passports and stuff like that, so yeah, probably wouldn’t come back,” said Mr. Thayne.

For Asia Adams, who is celebrating her 21st birthday on Island, an incident like that would ruin the festivities.

“I’d be very upset, I’d be distraught, cause it’s like, we’re here with only the things that we bring here to shop and do the different things we wanna do and to steal our bag would be like, we don’t have anything to do, that’s it, he trip is over,” said Asia Adams, who is celebrating her 21st birthday on Island.

For visitors, they say precautions should be put in place to keep people and their possessions safe, otherwise the tourism industry would decrease.

“And it sounds like tourism is one of your biggest economic, incomes , so it would probably be pretty bad, it’s bad for everybody, I’d tell all my friends that my stuff got stolen and it’s not safe,” said Mr. Thayne.

The tourists all agree Cayman is a beautiful place to be and they would like to have returning stories that would not prevent future tourists from visiting.

Police are asking visitors not to leave valuables unattended on the beach. According to West Bay Inspector Lloyd Marriot, theft is always a crime of opportunity and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity.

