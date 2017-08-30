C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: Barnes promises change as new CIAA President

August 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Newly elected CIAA President Lance Barnes says he’s optimistic his leadership can help bring positive change to athletics in Cayman.

“I’m excited. I’m willing to take it in a different direction, we have a few issues, not a few, many issues, some of the primary concerns on my part is communication and transparency.”

Barnes new executive committee includes First Vice President Theo Cuffy, General Secretary and Track and Field Technical Director Cydonie Mothersill along with Second Vice President Maxine Anglin and Treasurer Ventisha Connolly. Three of the four members served in the previous administration, a group that Barnes says lacked communication and transparency.

“It’s my duty, my responsibility to get them on board. It will be challenging, but once we can have everyone focus on that main goal, we can have some form of unity.”

According to members including Barnes, one of the main points of contention with the previous administration was lack of proper accounting with the association’s finances. Barnes says he’s hired an auditor to bring the associations books in order, while endorsing Connolly as the right person to keep the athletes best interests at the forefront.

“I’m very confident in Ventisha, she’s a no nonsense person. She’s very thorough, precise and on-point.”

This past summer the CIAA lost their funding from the IAAF because of the elections delay. The association will need to demonstrate to the international body they have their finances in order for funding to continue. In addition, the CIAA received $135, 262.50 from the 2016/17 government budget.

Ordinary executive members include national coach Kenrick Williams, Mollyann Moore and Paula Dawkins. A vote for Second General Secretary will be conducted at a later date as it was won by Anglin who cannot hold both positions.

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

