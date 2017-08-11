C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: Barnes takes next step with UTSA scholarship

August 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Shortly after the 2017 CARIFTA Games, Cayman’s Lacee Barnes decided it was time to take the next step in her academic and athletic career, committing to a scholarship with the University of Texas-San Antonio. The collegiate track and field program has a local tie, as former Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and Cayman Olympian Kareem Streete-Thompson is the Associate Head Coach, making Barnes’ decision an easy one.

“Definitely having a familiar face helps, but the program itself, it’s a division one school, so it has the best facilities and the best programs. It has what I wanted to study, so everything complemented itself perfectly.”

Barnes is a multi-time CARIFTA medalist, and offered some advice to aspiring athletes in Cayman who are looking to land an American Collegiate Scholarship.

“Always continue to work hard, especially in Cayman because there’s not a lot of competition. I competed against myself in a lot of events, never be discouraged, and continue to push harder because there’s always a higher platform to make.”

Barnes will begin school and training 11th September.

 

 

