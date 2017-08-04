C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: Cuffy gives honest assessment of executive committee

August 3, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Ahead of the upcoming CIAA elections, executive committee member Theo Cuffy says major failures in communication and finance have been made during the current administration’s tenure.

“I think we have failed miserably with communication, we have to accept that. Financial accountability, that is a serious situation. We are dealing with people’s money, we have to account regularly.

The current committee, which is largely made up of volunteers, has been accused by members of evasiveness and dysfunction, with key executives either failing to attend meetings and or provide transparent information to members upon inquiring. Cuffy says he hopes the newly elected committee members will handle their roles more effectively.

“You are volunteering their time, and if you are, then you should prioritize. This is a serious situation.”

Cuffy goes onto say he hopes the athletics community can come together for the betterment of the athletes and the country.

The association recently lost it’s funding from the IAAF because of the delayed elections.

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association elections has been set for 24 August.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

