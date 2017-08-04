Track and Field: Forbes narrowly misses out on IAAF Worlds

Cayman Olympic hurdler Ronald Forbes says he’s disappointed he was unable to meet the qualifying standard to compete at tomorrow’s IAAF World Championships in London.

“I was disappointed I wasn’t able to get there. I just wasn’t able to get the qualifying standard in time. I just had setback after setback.”

At the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in April of 2017, Forbes ran 13.48 with a wind assist of (3.7), a season’s best but outside of the allowed wind parameters (3.0 being the highest). The IAAF qualifying standard is 13.48.

Forbes says he is now focused on the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April and the 2018 Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

