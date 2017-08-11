Track and Field: Streete-Thompson keeping tabs on Brown

After successfully recruiting Cayman Islands Athletics’ Lacee Barnes to the University of Texas San Antonio, Associate Head Coach Kareem Streete-Thompson says another Caymanian athlete has caught his eye.

“Rasheem Brown definitely comes to mind. More than anything else, I love his commitment to his event. The 110 hurdles are extremely technical and require attention to detail.”

Brown has risen to the top of Cayman Athletics program in a short time, winning silver at the CARIFTA Games. Streete-Thompson says he noticed his work ethic.

“Meeting with him and watching him go about his craft, he definitely has that mentality that he’s trying to get better everyday.”

It’s been a busy summer for the hurdler, Brown competed at the U-18 IAAF World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

