Track and Field: Streete-Thompson keeping tabs on Brown

August 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
After successfully recruiting Cayman Islands Athletics’ Lacee Barnes to the University of Texas San Antonio, Associate Head Coach Kareem Streete-Thompson says another Caymanian athlete has caught his eye.

“Rasheem Brown definitely comes to mind. More than anything else, I love his commitment to his event. The 110 hurdles are extremely technical and require attention to detail.”

Brown has risen to the top of Cayman Athletics program in a short time, winning silver at the CARIFTA Games. Streete-Thompson says he noticed his work ethic.

“Meeting with him and watching him go about his craft, he definitely has that mentality that he’s trying to get better everyday.”

It’s been a busy summer for the hurdler, Brown competed at the U-18 IAAF World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

