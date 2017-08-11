C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Track and Field: Streete-Thompson successfully recruits ‘complete package’ in Barnes

August 10, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

University of Texas San Antonio Associate Head Coach and Commonwealth Games medalist says his newest recruit, Cayman Islands Athletics’ Lacee Barnes is the complete package. Barnes accepted a scholarship to the school shortly after the CARIFTA Games, and Streete-Thompson says his program has made a strong addition.

“Lacee is the complete package. Part of our decision to go ahead and offer the scholarship was she’s great academically, and she has a lot of potential in the field events. Our coach is looking forward to working with her.”

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: