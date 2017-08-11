Track and Field: Streete-Thompson successfully recruits ‘complete package’ in Barnes

University of Texas San Antonio Associate Head Coach and Commonwealth Games medalist says his newest recruit, Cayman Islands Athletics’ Lacee Barnes is the complete package. Barnes accepted a scholarship to the school shortly after the CARIFTA Games, and Streete-Thompson says his program has made a strong addition.

“Lacee is the complete package. Part of our decision to go ahead and offer the scholarship was she’s great academically, and she has a lot of potential in the field events. Our coach is looking forward to working with her.”

