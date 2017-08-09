C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Track and Field: Walton gets advice from USA’s LaShawn Merritt

August 8, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After finishing 4th in the semi-final heat of the IAAF World Championships in London, 18-year old Jamal Walton has gained the respect of his peers in his first appearance at the event. Walton cites USA’s LaShawn Merritt specifically for pulling him aside to pay him a compliment while offering some words of wisdom.

“He was telling me that when he was 18, he was never as fast as I was. He had to work at it. We talked about coming down the track, how there’s different techniques for different races, he gave me advice on that.”

Merritt is a former Olympic champion, winning gold in the 400 meters at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Walton was the sole competitor for Cayman at the World Championships this year.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: