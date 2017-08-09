Track and Field: Walton gets advice from USA’s LaShawn Merritt

After finishing 4th in the semi-final heat of the IAAF World Championships in London, 18-year old Jamal Walton has gained the respect of his peers in his first appearance at the event. Walton cites USA’s LaShawn Merritt specifically for pulling him aside to pay him a compliment while offering some words of wisdom.

“He was telling me that when he was 18, he was never as fast as I was. He had to work at it. We talked about coming down the track, how there’s different techniques for different races, he gave me advice on that.”

Merritt is a former Olympic champion, winning gold in the 400 meters at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Walton was the sole competitor for Cayman at the World Championships this year.

