Track and Field: Walton ‘unshakable’ performance impresses Streete-Thompson

August 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Accolades and praise continue to pour in for 18-year old Cayman’s Jamal Walton after an impressive semi-final appearance at the IAAF World Championships, and one of Cayman’s most decorated athletes says he’s impressed.

“Unbelievable” says UTSA Associate Head Coach and former Cayman Olympian Kareem Streete-Thompson.

“The average 18-19 year old would probably be quaking in their boots, and he outperforms what everyone would have thought. He doesn’t care who is beside him or in the race, he is going out and giving everything he’s got.”

Walton recently won gold at the Under-18 Pan American Championships in Peru, breaking the national record in the 400 meters for the second time this year, finishing in a time of 44.99 seconds.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

