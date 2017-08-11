Track and Field: Walton ‘unshakable’ performance impresses Streete-Thompson

Accolades and praise continue to pour in for 18-year old Cayman’s Jamal Walton after an impressive semi-final appearance at the IAAF World Championships, and one of Cayman’s most decorated athletes says he’s impressed.

“Unbelievable” says UTSA Associate Head Coach and former Cayman Olympian Kareem Streete-Thompson.

“The average 18-19 year old would probably be quaking in their boots, and he outperforms what everyone would have thought. He doesn’t care who is beside him or in the race, he is going out and giving everything he’s got.”

Walton recently won gold at the Under-18 Pan American Championships in Peru, breaking the national record in the 400 meters for the second time this year, finishing in a time of 44.99 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

