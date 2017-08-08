C3 Pure Fibre
News

Two apply for Older Persons Council, application deadline extended

August 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
So far only two completed applications seeking appointment to the Older Persons Council have been submitted prompting the extension of the deadline for applications.

Deborah Webb-Sibblies, acting Director of government’s Coordination Unit said interested applicants will now have until Friday 11 August to apply.

Government is seeking to fill six district members posts. That’s one per district in Grand Cayman and one to represent the rights and needs of elderly communities in the Sister Islands.

Members serving a four-year term will be remunerated.

Mrs Webb-Sibblies said it is anticipated that the council will be presented to Cabinet for approval no later than mid-September 2017.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

