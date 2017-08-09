C3 Pure Fibre
Two Bodden Town girls reported missing

August 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding two missing Bodden Town girls, one of whom was reported missing last month and later found.

The two, Hayleigh Sciamonte, age 12, and Moteshia Mothen, age 14, were discovered missing yesterday (8 August)  just before 2pm.

Ms Sciamonte was reported last month, she was found days later in West Bay.

According to police yesterday officers went to the residence where the girls reside after their absence was noticed around 1:30PM. Further checks of the house proved futile.

Ms Sciamonte was last seen wearing a white strapless blouse, grey and white joggers, a black jacket and black and pink sandals. Her height 5ft, slim built, light brown, below shoulder length hair, and light brown complexion.

Ms Mothen was last seen wearing a grey knickers, white blouse, grey jacket and black and white Nike sandals She is 5ft tall, slim built, of dark brown complexion, has black, short and curly natural hair.

The police say they are actively looking for these girls. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two girls is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

