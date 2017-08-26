Two injured in fight at Bananas Bar

An altercation between four people at Bananas bar Thursday morning resulted in one man and one woman needing medical treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.
A report about a disturbance involving a man wielding a machete at the local bar brought police to the scene.
Authorities learned from witnesses that the brawl began inside the bar, with one woman being struck in the face with a bottle and a man sustaining a serious hand injury.
The investigation for this incident is on going. No arrests have yet been made.
