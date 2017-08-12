C3 Pure Fibre
Two vehicles stolen yesteday

August 11, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Two vehicles, one a motorcycle and the other a car, have been reported stolen yesterday. Both vehicles were stolen in separate incidents.

In the first incident, police say a 2016 Imperial bronze Kia Sorento was stolen just before 7:15 am from the Owen Roberts International Airport parking lot. The vehicle was parked in the lot around 5 am. The cars registration plate number is T5391.

In the second incident a 2006 blue, black and white Yamaha XT225 motorcycle was reported stolen from a West Bay residence on Aurora Drive. The motorcycle was last seen at 8:45 yesterday morning and was noticed to be missing by 10:45 am. The motorcycles registration plate number is 1152145.

Police ask that anyone with information in regards to the missing vehicles call the George Town Police Station 949-4222 or the anonymous tip hotline 949-7777

