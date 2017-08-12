Visitor robbed of belongings

Police are searching for two men who robbed a visitor while he was swimming at Tiki Beach yesterday (11 August.)

According to the RCIPS shortly after 1:30pm the visitor left his red backpack on the beach and went swimming.

Police say two men were later seen running toward the bushes carrying the visitor’s backpack. The RCIPS is reminding all beachgoers, especially visitors, not to leave valuables unattended on the beach. Area commander for West Bay inspector Lloyd Marriott said theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity.

