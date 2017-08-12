C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Visitor robbed of belongings

August 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are searching for two men who robbed a visitor while he was swimming at Tiki Beach yesterday (11 August.)

According to the RCIPS shortly after 1:30pm the visitor left his red backpack on the beach and went swimming.

Police say two men were later seen running toward the bushes carrying the visitor’s backpack. The RCIPS is reminding all beachgoers, especially visitors, not to leave valuables unattended on the beach. Area commander for West Bay inspector Lloyd Marriott said theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

