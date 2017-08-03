Walton aims for low 44 time at Worlds, Forbes offers encouragement

With two national records under his belt for the season and a sub-45 time at the Under-20 Pan Am Championships, Cayman’s Jamal Walton has set the bar high for himself going into Friday’s IAAF World Championships.

“I feel great going to London, I am very excited to compete against the world’s best. I appreciate everyone that’s been with me through my career and the season. I want to see if I can go for a full low of 44.”

Cayman Olympian Ronald Forbes, who has been to both the Indoor and Outdoor World Championships offered words of encouragement for the young sprinter.

“Know that you belong there like everyone else, it’s gonna be hyped being the last championship that Bolt is going to run, there will be many different distractions. Just know why you’re going out there, believe in yourself and stay focused in exactly what you need to do and focus on what you’ve been trained to do.”

