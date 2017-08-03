C3 Pure Fibre
Walton aims for low 44 time at Worlds, Forbes offers encouragement

August 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

With two national records under his belt for the season and a sub-45 time at the Under-20 Pan Am Championships, Cayman’s Jamal Walton has set the bar high for himself going into Friday’s IAAF World Championships.

“I feel great going to London, I am very excited to compete against the world’s best. I appreciate everyone that’s been with me through my career and the season. I want to see if I can go for a full low of 44.”

Cayman Olympian Ronald Forbes, who has been to both the Indoor and Outdoor World Championships offered words of encouragement for the young sprinter.

“Know that you belong there like everyone else, it’s gonna be hyped being the last championship that Bolt is going to run, there will be many different distractions. Just know why you’re going out there, believe in yourself and stay focused in exactly what you need to do and focus on what you’ve been trained to do.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

