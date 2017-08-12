Weather service welcomes intern

Very few young people can say they get to walk on a path that could take them to their dreams and for 21-year-old Jadon Williams, interning at the National Weather Service is doing exactly that for him.

Mr. Williams said he is at the weather service to take weather observations and learn what careers the meteorological field has to offer.

“It has been quite eye opening the things that we do here it’s a lot more than you would think and see from the outside,” Mr. Williams said.

Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said internships prepare the budding weather man for a long term future in the field.

Mr. Williams said he started his internship in July and will be over at the end of this month before starting his U.C.C.I. school year in September.

