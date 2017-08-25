Web use and mental health, counselor encourages supervision for students

Recent instances of indecent photos circulating on social media show Cayman is not immune to the dangers of a more connected world, one school counselor says the use of social media can impact students’ mental health, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“Nothing is technically wrong with technology, what I think the problem is the unsupervised use of technology,” said Counsellor for John Gray Highschool, Chris Murray.

Counsellor for John Gray high school Chris Murray says social media, in particular, can have a grip on its users.

“It’s quite addictive, after posting and getting a few likes, there are persons who want to continue to get these likes, continue to be fed in an area they are really hungry in,” said Mr. Murray.

“When followers or ‘friends’ stop showing appreciation Mr. Murray says users’ mental health can be affected, a problem he comes across in sessions with students.

“Person’s start to plunge into a state of depression, as a matter of fact, I know of a particular example where the young man came to me and said, I’m not longer getting the likes anymore on Facebook, what is happening?” said Mr. Murray.

And it goes a step further, the R.C.I.P.S recently received multiple reports of indecent photographs of girls under the age of 18 being shared on an Instagram page, those photos are believed to have been taken with consent, but never with the intention to be shared publicly.

“Every so often, that picture is shared with close friends, somebody has a best friend and that best friend has a best friend and it immediately starts to circulate,” said Mr. Murray.

He says some students who send nude photographs do it for validation or may be suffering from self-esteem issues. He says the situation may be helped by parents playing more of an active role in the lives of their children.

“If a parent sees his or her child, they are going through a depressive state and are becoming too addicted to the technology, it is vitally important for the parents to intervene, but intervene wisely,” said Mr. Murray

Mr. Murray reminds parents there is support out there for families that experience this distress.

Police remind the public that possession and or circulation of indecent photographs are crimes and will be investigated.

