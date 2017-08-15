Nigel Solomon hauled in a touchdown for the Hellcats, while a Predators interception versus the HSM Vipers was not enough to stop the ladies undefeated streak.
-
Share This!
Week 8: Flag Football results
August 14, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Football: Cayman defeats Aruba at U15 CONCACAF Championships
August 14, 2017
Sports
Sports Guy goes golfing
August 11, 2017
Sports
Track and Field: Barnes takes next step with UTSA scholarship
August 10, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.