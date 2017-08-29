C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

West Bay burglar wanted some booze

August 28, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A 48-year-old West Bay man today plead guilty to burglary, admitting he just wanted to steal some booze.

Tony Bush appeared in summary court to answer his charge. He confessed to breaking into a West Bay apartment on 24th August to steal beer and a bottle of wine.

According to the crown, the owner of the apartment discovered the break in when she decided to check on the whereabouts of her cats. She noticed her bottle of wine on her table which led her to check her security cameras and subsequently discovered Mr. Bush in her home on the footage.

Mr. Bush was remanded into custody and will return for sentencing 9th October.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: