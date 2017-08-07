Wet, windy weather expected as Tropical Storm Franklin pushes past Cayman

Wet and windy conditions expect to dominate local weather patterns for at least the next 24 hours as Tropical Storm Franklin moves past the Cayman Islands.

At 5 a.m. Monday (7 August), T.S. Franklin was located about 238 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the National Weather Service. It has a minimum central pressure of 1005mb. Franklin is moving west-northwest at 11 knots with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds and rough seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the system moves west-northwest. Some of these showers will be locally heavy at times which may lead to flooding in low-lying area.

The current forecast track shows the center of T.S. Franklin will pass north of Honduras Monday (7 August) and is expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula tonight.

The storm produces maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast until the center reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and Franklin could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs this evening.

