Windsor Park resident speaks out on O’Brian Ellis’ arrest in the neighbourhood

Today, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter went into Windsor Park, where Mr. O’Brian Ellis was arrested.

It’s at least the second time this year a foreign criminal was discovered in the area and one resident says he’s taken notice.

“Look how I livin’ man, I don’t want no home invasion around me man,” said Rupert Spence, a Windsor Park native.

Rupert Spence was born and raised in Windsor Park and says the two recent police operations, one of which resulted in the arrest of one of Jamaica’s most wanted men, is causing him some concern.

“We don’t know what could happen when we come home from work, a wanted man could be behind your house or behind your car hiding and he doesn’t have any food or have any money and may say, oh, where’s your money at,” said Mr. Spence.

He says the criminal activities and industries being brought into the Cayman Islands are harming the nation.

“And bring in the guns and the drugs and destroy the Cayman Islands, confuse us by giving us the drugs to smoke and they are taking our money and buying drugs and guns and flipping it in the Island,” said Mr. Spence.

Mr. Spence says he has to pay more attention to what is happening in the community and even watches out for his neighbors.

“That’s the thing, they’ve got me insecure, like I want to arm myself, but I don’t want to arm myself and the police come at me now and I’m armed and I go back jail, that’s why I’m trying to avoid, because I don’t want to do something with these people, because, hey, its getting me in a state of mind,” said Mr. Spence.

Friday’s arrest is just one incident that put Windsor Park in the limelight, in January Jamaican National Norval Barrett was shot dead by police, Mr. Spence says residents in Windsor Park have a sense of security knowing these men are off Cayman’s streets.

” [Government] They trying to get them off because they realize this is [serious], they don’t want any more Caymanians, no more innocent people getting killed, they getting killed first and they are getting taken away off of the streets, that’s how God works,” said Mr. Spence.

Several other residents declined to go on camera, saying they fear retribution.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences are urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-legal-i-m (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.Ky.

