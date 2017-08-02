Winspear says Government “slow” to act on some PAC recommendations

Auditor General Sue Winspear raps Government for its slow pace in implementing Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations, especially those aimed at addressing the ineffective management of social programmes.

Ms Winspear, in her report “Follow-up on PAC Recommendations,” noted almost all recommendations in four of the eight PAC reports were implemented , but the other four reports were less than positive.

Those reports included Government programmes supporting those in need, collecting government revenue and financial and performance reporting for the entire public sector, were laid in the LA in June 2016. Government had three months to respond by government minute to the recommendations, that was done in October. The auditor general says the quality of the response could be improved.

PAC chairman and Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller said the committee will meet on 16 August to review Ms Winspear’s report.

