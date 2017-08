Crown prosecutors have until 14th August to produce their evidence against firearm accused Ralston Ebanks or he will be allowed to apply for bail.

The 41-year-old has been on remand since his court appearance in mid-July, he appeared in summary court today before Magistrate Valdis Foldats, who told the crown if they do not provide their evidence at the next hearing he will allow Mr. Ebanks to apply for bail.

Mr. Ebanks faces eight charges in all.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print