Crime News

Woman attacked, assaulted in West Bay

August 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked and assaulted a female runner this morning (18 August) in West Bay.
According to the RCIPS just after 6:30 am officers responded to a call of a woman being attacked in a mangrove trail, commonly known as the Dikes, in the area of the Barkers National Park in West Bay.
Police said the woman was running in the area when she was attacked from behind by a man and assaulted. He had a blue t-shirt over his face.
The attacker then escaped on foot, running into the Dikes where he disappeared. The victim reportedly received some minor scratches. She did not require medical attention.

Police said the suspect was also wearing beige coloured shorts. The man is said to be about 5 ft 6 inches tall, brown in complexion and possibly in his 20’s.

Police are asking that persons, especially women, take extra precautions to ensure their personal safety, such as:

–          Select areas that are well lit and areas that are not too overgrown to walk or run, as well as walking routes that are popular to other walkers and runners.

–          Do not walk alone, especially in the early morning and late evenings when it’s still dark.

–          Have a cell phone with you when you are out so that you can call 911 in an emergency.

–          Be vigilant when walking and running and ensure that you can hear and see what is happening around you.

–          Let someone know where you’re going and an estimate time of how long you will be gone.

–          If you feel like you are being followed, change your path and stay in lit areas, call 911 if it persists.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

