Crime News

Woman charged with 13 fraud offences after racking up estranged partner’s credit card

August 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 29-year old West Bay woman faces 13 fraud-related charges after she allegedly racked up credit card bills at the expense of her estranged partner.

According to a police statement the woman used the card at restaurants and retailers in Grand Cayman purchasing more than US$1900 worth of goods. They say she tried to put another US $1200 on the card.

The woman has been charged with ten counts of obtaining property by deception and three counts of attempting to obtain properties by deception.

The woman is now on bail and will appear in summary court on 15 August.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

