World breastfeeding awareness

August 1, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Whether you are a mom or not …breastfeeding is a shared responsibility. That’s the Health Services Authority’s message for World Breastfeeding Week 2017. Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo finds out more.
 
World Breastfeeding Week runs August 1st to 7th. Head to Bedside Manor on August 4th at 3pm for the Breastfeeding Support Group’s ‘Got Milk’ event to discuss breastfeeding in public and related topics.
 
For more information about Breastfeeding Week activities contact Simone Sheehan at simone.sheehan@hsa.ky 
 
For further information relating to the Cayman Islands Breastfeeding Support Group individuals can email cibreastfeeding@gmail.com or call 945 1751.

