Young environmentalists at it again

Ten young nature lovers put on their flippers and strapped up their tanks at Lighthouse Point today for the young environmentalist leadership course.

Now in it’s fifth year the programme has seen 50 young divers coming through their programme.

Education Programme Manager Tom Sparke said the students are not only learning how to dive and protect corals but also about job opportunities the ocean provides.

“It Shows them the diversity of jobs here so whether that’s Engineering, Marine Science, Diving the whole plethora within the marine industry,”

The programme welcomes 10 young divers each year teaching them diving skills and protection of Cayman’ Corals.

