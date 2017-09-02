$175k settlement proposed by Archer in defamation case

A $175,000 settlement offer is now on the table in the defamation dispute between former Finance minister Hon Marco Archer and Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Hill.

According to a draft consent order obtained by Cayman 27 Mr Archer also seeks a public apology.

It stems from a story published alleging impropriety by the former minister in the exercise of his discretion to waiver stamp duties.

We reached out to both Mr Archer and Mrs Hill for comment.

The former minister said he will respect the court proceedings and offered no comment. Mrs Hill said she will not comment.

Cayman 27 understands the offer has been rejected.

