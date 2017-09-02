C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Politics

$175k settlement proposed by Archer in defamation case

September 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A $175,000 settlement offer is now on the table in the defamation dispute between former Finance minister Hon Marco Archer and Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Hill.
According to a draft consent order obtained by Cayman 27 Mr Archer also seeks a public apology.
It stems from a story published alleging impropriety by the former minister in the exercise of his discretion to waiver stamp duties.
We reached out to both Mr Archer and Mrs Hill for comment.
The former minister said he will respect the court proceedings and offered no comment. Mrs Hill said she will not comment.
Cayman 27 understands the offer has been rejected.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: