18 new recruits join Fire Services

Cayman’s fire service grows by 18, today (01 September) the latest batch of fire officers got their badges and certificates after three months of training.
Recruits had to undergo simulations from putting out a burning building to extinguishing a car fire. They also had to pass exams to make it into the Service.
Today the Agape Family Worship Centre was filled with friends and family of the recruits, as well as, government officials celebrating their graduation.
“It means a lot, feel very proud to represent my island, (I am) going to try our best to protect and serve,” said graduate Roger Manderson Jr.
The recruits must now complete nine months of probation.
2017 Fire officer graduates
Fire Officer Mario Berry
Fire Officer Tony Chisholm
Fire Officer James Ebanks
Fire Officer Amelia Gillispie
Fire Officer Stefan McLaughlin, Valedictorian.
Fire Officer Travis Parsons
Fire Officer Michael Swaby
Fire Officer Roberto Lopez-Valenzuela
Fire Officer Leroy Brown
Fire Officer Nevin Cowan
Fire Officer Pablo Brito-Ebanks
Fire Officer Roger Manderson Jr
Fire Officer Jason Parchment
Fire Officer Aliston Scott
Fire Officer Rahiem Tyrell
Fire Officer Kody Welds
Fire Officer Luke Welds
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.