2nd annual Fitness Palooza, spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands held its second annual fitness palooza over the weekend.

Over 25 people attended a special workout class at camana bay to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Organizers say younger people are getting diagnosed with the illnesses in the Cayman Islands and they are encouraging all members of the public to get themselves checked.

“As young as 41 here in the Cayman Islands, but because of our awareness. Because of our foundation, the awareness is growing and more and more people are becoming aware of the disease getting early diagnosis and therefore learning how to deal with the person and care for themselves,” said Chair of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, Dorothy Davis.

For more information http://www.adacayman.com/

