3 attacks — two involving gunfire — leave man arrested, 2 on the run

Three violent incidents — two including gunfire — leave one man in custody and police hunting two others.

The first happened on Friday (1 September) just after 6 p.m. at Countryside Shopping Village, in Savannah.

Police say a 31-year-old man attacked another man with a hammer.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received treatment for head injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect turned himself into police and was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Police continue to hunt two men after a pair of incidents involving gun fire on Saturday (2 September).

The first happened around 8:20 p.m.

Police say two men assaulted another man on Linwood Street, in George Town.

Police say a number of shots were fired but the victim was not hit. He did, however, suffer facial injuries after he apparently was hit with a blunt object in the head.

About an hour later, two men robbed the jerk stand in Red Bay, again firing gunshots.

Police believe the men are linked to the first incident.

They made off with a quantity of cash and fired the gun as they left. No one was injured.

One man is described as about 6-foot, 2-inches tall with a slim build. The other is described as being about 5-foot, 5-inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who was in the George Town or Red Bay areas near the time of the incidents to call them at 949-4222.

