3 Jamaicans arrested after JMU spots canoe

Joint Marine Unit officers on patrol off the eastern coast of Grand Cayman believe they found a canoe trying illegally import items into Cayman.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday (14 September) the JMU boat intercepted the canoe after a brief pursuit.

Police say packages were thrown overboard and three men were taken into custody on suspicion of importation.

Police say a large quantity of packages were recovered along with caged roosters.

The three men, all from Jamaica, remain in police custody.

