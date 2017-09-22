Aid continues to pour in for hurricane hit islands; Boris says hurricane plan needed

UK relief teams are now on the ground in Dominica assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. Initial reports coming out of the island suggest widespread damage with 90 per cent of buildings damaged or destroyed.

Cayman’s team are on the move in BVI and Anguilla helping with efforts there.

So far 75 tonnes of aid has been sent Caribbean nations impacted by the recent severe weather. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking in New York yesterday (20 September) at the UN General Assembly, stressed the need for leaders to develop relief plans as the world’s weather changes.

“We had a big, big meeting about how to deal with hurricanes in the future, how to get aid there and how to make sure the Caribbean is more resilient in the future. We’re gonna have more hurricanes as climate changes and it’s very, very important that countries work out ways of coordinating,” Mr Johnson said.

Some 60 tonnes of relief is on the way to the region on the UK naval ship HMS Ocean. It’s due to arrive in the caribbean tomorrow (22 September.)

