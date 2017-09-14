C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Airport to boost security after international regulators visit

September 13, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has 90 days to make security improvements at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The required upgrades come after UK based Air Safety Support International (A.S.S.I) performed a routine audit of Cayman’s airfields.

Airports Chief Security Officer Shane Bothwell said the (A.S.S.I) requires improvements to background checks, who gets them and how extensive they must be.

“Specifically what’s changed is the five year employment history check which requires every employer to verify their employees previous 5 year history with their previous employers and any gaps within that employment must be verified, Mr. Bothwell said.

Mr. Bothwell said the international regulators also want all airport employees with security access cards to undergo background checks.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was live at the airport and has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: