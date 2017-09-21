An update on hurricanes and earthquakes that rock the region

Hurricane Maria:

• The storm made landfall at Yabucoa in Puerto Rico’s southeast shortly after 6 A.M., as a category 4 storm with winds as strong as 155 miles per hour. It had crossed the United States Virgin Islands as a category 5 storm, then weakened slightly but remained “extremely dangerous.”

• Electricity was knocked out on the whole island, a spokeswoman for the Puerto Rico state agency for Emergency and Disaster Management said. The authorities warned weary residents not to let down their guard, because flash flooding and mudslides could be more deadly than the initial winds from the storm, now a category 2 system.

• More than 500 shelters had been opened, according to the Governor, though he said he could not vouch for the storm-worthiness of all of the structures. He said that 11,000 people were reported to have gone to shelters, but that the real number was most likely higher.

• Hartley Henry, an adviser to Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, told the AP on Wednesday that there had been seven confirmed deaths from hurricane Maria on that island. Two people were also killed on the french Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, officials said.

Earthquake in Mexico:

• A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday, in Puebla state, 80 miles from Mexico City.

• At least 217 people have been killed, including 86 in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos and 43 in Puebla State.

• It was the deadliest earthquake since one which hit Mexico City in 1985, killing thousands. Citizens and rescuers were working through the night to dig people out of rubble.

• Dozens of buildings have collapsed, including more than 40 in mexico city alone. Government officials have said at least 21 children and several adults have died at an elementary school in the city, after it partially collapsed.

• 15 people were reportedly killed when a church on the slopes of a volcano – which appeared to have a small eruption following the earthquake – collapsed during a mass.

• President Hon. Enrique Peña Nieto has called for calm as the authorities assess the damage.

• More than 11 aftershocks have been registered, with the strongest reaching magnitude 4.

• World leaders have expressed their sympathy and offered support to mexico, which was still reeling from a fatal earthquake in the south of the country just two weeks ago.

• The US Geological survey predicts up to 1,000 fatalities will come from the earthquake, and an economic impact of between US $1 billion and $10 billion.

