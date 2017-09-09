ASII: Security improvements required at Owen Roberts Airport

The agency responsible for licensing airfields in British Overseas Territories requires the Airports Authority of the Cayman Islands to make improvements to security infrastructure.

UK-based Air Safety Support International recently audited Owen Roberts International Airport’s security systems, a Governor’s Office spokesperson confirms.

The agency made several recommendations that must be addressed.

The audits are routine and the two agencies are working together to get the changes made within a specific timetable, according to the spokesperson, who adds ASII is satisfied with the implementation plan and there’s nothing to suggest there will be any issues with flights to or from Cayman.

We reached out to the CIAA for comment on the matter.

No response was received before air time.

