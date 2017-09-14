Today, over 15-hundred museums world wide have opened their twitter accounts to answer any question thrown at them for this years ask a curator day.

On island at the National Gallery, Assistant Curator Kerri-Anne Chisholm took over their twitter account to answer questions submitted, from explaining the current exhibition, To sharing the most unique item in the collection. It’s a way to expose the national gallery and the exhibitions that take place.

“How many art works are on display? So those are some of the questions that people might have in the back of their heads that they are wondering before they come to the gallery, or if they have been to the gallery, so its basically opening up an opportunity for people understand more of what happens here and what we are here for, what our mission is,” said Kerrie-Anne Chisholm

Ask a curator day was started in 2010, The National Gallery answered questions from 9am till 5pm today.

