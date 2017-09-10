Beached whale carcass, turtle rescues keep DOE intern busy during Irma winds

A beaked whale carcass was found beached in the Rum Point area over the weekend, apparently brought in by weather related to Hurricane Irma.

DOE intern Lucy Collyer shared these pictures of the whale carcass on social media Saturday.

She said the animal was likely washed up in the heavy winds and rough seas brought by Irma’s outer bands.

Ms. Collyer said she measured the carcass and took a genetic sample of the animal.

“All in a days work,” said she said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Collyer said she returned two rescued turtles back into the calmer waters of Barker’s. Saturday, Cayman 27 cameras captured footage of conditions at Barker’s, which was much more tranquil than on Grand Cayman’s west side.

The first, a juvenile green turtle that had washed up in swells driven in by Irma Friday night.

The second was a hatchling she said had been rescued from a storm drain.

“What a day!” said Ms. Collyer.

Cayman 27 has reached out to Ms. Collyer for the whale’s measurements and will update this article when that data is available.

