Benz driver in police pursuit allegedly arrested with gun

Police say they have seized their 19th gun for 2017 surpassing last year’s total of 15 and that’s with three months left in the year to go.

According to the RCIPS the latest firearm was recovered yesterday (6 September) from a 50-year-old man who attempted to evade police in his car crashing into two vehicles while trying to get away. The man and an 18-year-old girl were arrested after the pursuit.

They were held on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The man remains in custody, while the woman was released on police bail.

