Best ‘Women’s Dive Day’ video: Divetech wins Padi contest

It isn’t exactly an Oscar, but one local dive shop is celebrating its own ‘best picture’ award for a video it shot on International Women’s’ Dive Day.

The video was produced by Divetech staffers this 15 July and took first place in an international competition hosted by Padi.

The video showcases not only Cayman’s world-class reefs, but the fun these women had in exploring it all together. “It just showed that it was a whole bunch of women having a really great time together enjoying the ocean, we also raised a $1000 to support the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, so it was all for a good cause and it was to support things in Cayman,” said Joanna Mikutowicz, Divetech owner. International Women’s Dive Day was celebrated by more than 800 dive shops in 85 countries.

