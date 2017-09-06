Boat stolen hours after being docked

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a boat stolen near Harbor View Condos on Sunday (3 September.)

According to the RCIPS the boat was docked between the wharf and Dixie’s Cemetery near the condos at around 4 am on Sunday and was discovered missing three and a half hours later at 7.30am.

The boat is described as a light blue-and-white fiberglass vessel. It is 16 ft in length with a 28 horsepower Johnson engine and a steering wheel on the right-hand side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

