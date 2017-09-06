C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Boat stolen hours after being docked

September 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a boat stolen near Harbor View Condos on Sunday (3 September.)
According to the RCIPS the boat was docked between the wharf and Dixie’s Cemetery near the condos at around 4 am on Sunday and was discovered missing three and a half hours later at 7.30am.
The boat is described as a light blue-and-white fiberglass vessel. It is 16 ft in length with a 28 horsepower Johnson engine and a steering wheel on the right-hand side.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

