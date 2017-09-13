C3 Pure Fibre
Bodybuilding: Transformation category at Caribbean Classic shows ‘fitness is in’

September 12, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Local bodybuilder Carla Yee Sing says the bodybuilding community is changing, and the 2017 DFAC Caribbean Classic on 7th October will feature both traditional looks disciplines such as physique for men and bikini for women, and a transformation category.

“Bodybuilding has decreased somewhat from the past, nobody wants to get too big, too muscular. Everyone wants to get nice and toned, muscularity is out, fitness is in.”

Sing says the transformation category gives people who have made big strides in their fitness goals to celebrate with the bodybuilding and fitness community.

“We will put your pictures up on stage, and the story line of how far you’ve come.”

With the show is all ages and includes both amateur and professionals categories. Sing says participation is the group’s main focus.

“The goal of the show is to encourage everyone, no matter what shape you’re in, there is a category for you.”

Longtime bodybuilder Hugh Cotterell agrees that the transformation category is a welcome addition.

“It helps people to lose weight, 50 pounds, 60 pounds, I think it’s a great idea.”

 

Facts about the DFAC Caribbean Classic:

Date: 7th October

Location: Kings Sports Center

 Expert Panel discussion and Q&A will take place at approx. 1pm
 Health Screening after Q&A

Bodybuilding & Fitness

 Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding
 Classes from Teens to Masters over 50
 Women’s Figure
 Bikini
 Men’s Physique
 All Athletes Drug-Tested

Body Transformation Challenge

 For Non-Athletes
 Focus is on overall health & Wellness
 Presented with awards on stage
 Entrees will be compared to a “before” Photo/Video on stage
 Athlete voted on having greatest physique transformation story wins

Expert Panel

 Tables for Vendors/Sponsors
 Meet Industry Experts
 Nutrition & Supplement advise
 Health & Wellness advise
 Health Testing (i.e. Diabetes, Blood Pressure)

Jordan Armenise

