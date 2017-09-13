Bodybuilding: Transformation category at Caribbean Classic shows ‘fitness is in’

Local bodybuilder Carla Yee Sing says the bodybuilding community is changing, and the 2017 DFAC Caribbean Classic on 7th October will feature both traditional looks disciplines such as physique for men and bikini for women, and a transformation category.
“Bodybuilding has decreased somewhat from the past, nobody wants to get too big, too muscular. Everyone wants to get nice and toned, muscularity is out, fitness is in.”
Sing says the transformation category gives people who have made big strides in their fitness goals to celebrate with the bodybuilding and fitness community.
“We will put your pictures up on stage, and the story line of how far you’ve come.”
With the show is all ages and includes both amateur and professionals categories. Sing says participation is the group’s main focus.
“The goal of the show is to encourage everyone, no matter what shape you’re in, there is a category for you.”
Longtime bodybuilder Hugh Cotterell agrees that the transformation category is a welcome addition.
“It helps people to lose weight, 50 pounds, 60 pounds, I think it’s a great idea.”
Facts about the DFAC Caribbean Classic:
Date: 7th October
Location: Kings Sports Center
Expert Panel discussion and Q&A will take place at approx. 1pm
Health Screening after Q&A
Bodybuilding & Fitness
Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding
Classes from Teens to Masters over 50
Women’s Figure
Bikini
Men’s Physique
All Athletes Drug-Tested
Body Transformation Challenge
For Non-Athletes
Focus is on overall health & Wellness
Presented with awards on stage
Entrees will be compared to a “before” Photo/Video on stage
Athlete voted on having greatest physique transformation story wins
Expert Panel
Tables for Vendors/Sponsors
Meet Industry Experts
Nutrition & Supplement advise
Health & Wellness advise
Health Testing (i.e. Diabetes, Blood Pressure)
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.