Boxing: CIBA receives AIBA certification, update on return of national coach Barrett

September 14, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read
As per CIBA:

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association is delighted to announce official International Boxing Association (AIBA) approval of their new board of directors after an election was held at the end of July. The newly appointed board brings a wealth of experience and talent to the programme. President Leyla Jackson is a certified technical official, formerly serving in the role of Vice President and graduate of the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cayman Programme. The Vice President is Mike Laurenson of Elite Marble and Granite. Mike has spent a over a decade supporting boxing in Cayman, most recently as CIBA’s greatest private sponsor and title sponsor for the Elite Marble and Granite Fight Night events, the next of which is scheduled for 28 th October.
The newly appointed Secretary General is Lauren Dakota Mark. While new to the Association, Lauren is a certified fitness instructor who also runs fitness and self-confidence class for young women and is a former boxer herself. The Treasurer is Charmane Dalhouse, mother of one of Cayman’s top young female boxers, Chambria Dalhouse. Charmane is also well versed in fundraising having played a pivotal role in the RCIPS Welfare Committee for a number of years. Further boxing expertise is provided by former top amateur boxers Earnest Barnes, Troy O’Neil and Lee Murray, who, along with Michael Peart, Chad Scott, Angel Almanza and Jesse Bodden, have all been working in the gym over the last few weeks to strengthen and grow the programme. In addition, Tristan Wesenhagan a boxing and fitness coach who is working with us to develop and expand out outreach and educational programmes.

Jackson went onto say national coach Ryan Barrett is close to returning to island. “We are waiting on work permit approval, our non-profit application is in, but not approved. He won’t be back on island for the Family Fun Day event.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

